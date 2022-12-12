Suspect in alleged ‘violent stabbing’ arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP looking for second suspect following incident over the weekend

RCMP emergency response team members help carry out a search warrant at a house in Harewood on Monday, Dec. 12, where the say there was evidence connected to a ‘violent stabbing’ downtown two days earlier. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo Mounties, with help from the RCMP’s emergency response team, took an alleged violent offender into custody this morning.

According to an RCMP press release, a search warrant was carried out at a residence, “well-known to local Mounties for drugs, crime, and social disorder,” at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the 400 block of Murray Street in Harewood.

The warrant was needed to preserve evidence believed to be related to a “violent stabbing” that occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at about 7:40 a.m. an apartment in the 600 block of Albert Street. In that incident, two suspects wearing masks allegedly broke into the apartment and committed the crime.

Paramedics transported the victim to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been released from hospital.

Later on Saturday, while carrying out surveillance on a home, police located and arrested one of the alleged stabbing suspects in a stolen vehicle. Jordan White, 26, of Nanaimo, was taken into custody and he was formally charged Sunday, Dec. 11, with one count of aggravated assault, break-and-enter, and disguise with intent to commit a crime. White remains in police custody and the search continues for the second stabbing suspect.

In the Murray Street search, the emergency response team detained 11 adults, all of whom were later released without charges.

“ERT is utilized for situations where investigators believe there is a strong possibly of firearms being present and if the individuals involved are extremely violent,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

He noted the Murray Street residence has caused “considerable pressure” on nearby residents who have endured disturbances at all hours of the day and “countless” visits by police officers.

“The home is being considered as a nuisance property, but has yet to receive that designation. The search warrant carried out today will certainly add more substance to our recommendation that it be declared a nuisance,” O’Brien said.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-43120.

READ ALSO: Person who was stabbed in Nanaimo is the one facing charges

READ ALSO: Statistics show violent crime severity up 44 per cent in Nanaimo



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMPstabbing