Suspect in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run, arrested after manhunt, charged

Steven Roderick Knowles charged in accident on Trans-Canada Highway that killed woman

Police and investigators at the scene of an August 2020 accident that claimed the life of a Ladysmith woman. Steven Roderick Knowles has been charged in relation to the incident. (News Bulletin file photo)

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run highway crash in Ladysmith that killed a woman in the summer of 2020.

According to B.C. provincial court in Duncan, charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, failing to stop after an accident and motor vehicle theft were sworn against Steven Roderick Knowles on Monday, Oct. 3.

The accident occurred the morning of Aug. 29, 2020 on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Oyster Sto-Lo and Brenton-Page roads in Ladysmith, and involved a Ford pickup and a sports-utility vehicle. At the time, police said they sought a suspect, who had fled the scene.

A driver, later identified as Katie Blogg from Ladysmith, died in the accident.

Knowles was arrested Sept. 2, 2020 after a five-day manhunt.

Following a court date in Nanaimo Friday, Oct. 14, Knowles’ next appearance will be at the law courts in Duncan Monday, Oct. 25.

– Files from Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle

