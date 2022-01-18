Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a reported assault Monday, Jan. 17, at a McDonald’s in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Suspect wields shovel in road-rage incident at McDonald’s in Nanaimo

RCMP investigating after incident Monday, Jan. 17

One man attacked another with a shovel in an apparent road rage incident in a McDonald’s parking lot in Nanaimo.

The incident happened outside the McDonald’s location on Princess Royal Avenue on Monday, Jan. 17, at about 2 p.m., said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

“One driver took exception with how slow one driver was proceeding ahead of him, he honked his horn several times, the next thing you know there’s a guy coming out of the car chasing him with what looks like a shovel,” O’Brien said.

The driver who honked his horn exited his vehicle and attempted to escape the attack, but told police he was hit in the head three times. He did not require hospitalization.

Investigators have obtained video of the incident, and can make out a vehicle licence plate number and a clear image of the suspect. O’Brien said police do not require the public’s assistance with the investigation.

“We’ve got this well in hand. [The suspect] is clearly identified in the video, he’s clearly identified from the plate on the vehicle and the investigation is moving ahead quite aggressively,” O’Brien said.

He said potential charges could include assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The McDonald’s on Princess Royal Avenue was also the location of a noteworthy assault in 2020 when a customer threw hot coffee on a drive-thru employee.

