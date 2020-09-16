Nanaimo RCMP hope to find the owner or owners of a watch and jewelry, thought to be stolen and found in the possession a suspect during an arrest Sept. 6. (Photo submitted)

Suspected jewelry thief allegedly assaults police officer during arrest in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP looking for rightful owner or owners of watch and jewelry suspected to have been stolen

A man in Nanaimo who was arrested for assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance was also in possession of suspected stolen jewelry, say police.

The arrest happened at the Nanaimo Yacht Club on Sept. 6 just before 11 a.m., according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The incident unfolded when the yacht club’s caretaker spotted the 32-year-old suspect allegedly trying to break into a boat. When police arrived the suspect resisted arrest, but after a brief struggle he was taken into custody.

A search of his clothing at the time of the arrest turned up a number of pieces of jewelry, which included a ruby ring, silver ladies’ watch and gold chain with diamond pendant. The suspect couldn’t explain why he had them, so officers seized the items and police are attempting to locate their lawful owners.

The suspect was later released and a court date hasn’t been set, the press release noted.

Anyone with information about the seized jewelry is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-32733.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

