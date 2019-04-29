Suspects flee Alberni Valley worksite on ATV, motorcycle, still get captured by RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a break and enter at a worksite on Franklin River Road

Port Alberni RCMP tracked down two suspected thieves after a break and enter was reported at a remote worksite last Friday morning.

Port Alberni RCMP frontline members and Police Dog Services members responded to a report of a break, enter and theft at a worksite on Franklin River Road on Friday, April 26 just after 6 a.m.

The suspects were operating an ATV and a motorcycle and had fled the site. Responding RCMP members were guided by residents to the direction of travel and last known location of the ATV. When the ATV operator observed the police vehicle, they left the road to the local trail system. Members followed the ATV on foot until the trail led to a bridge too narrow for the ATV to cross. The operator was then arrested without incident.

Investigators located the other suspect on a road near the work site when the motorcycle broke down.

Materials related to the break and enter were recovered, the two suspects remain in custody and the file is still under investigation.

The Port Alberni RCMP thanked the public for their prompt reporting of the incident and community engagement with the investigators, as the partnership with the community led to a successful investigation in a remote area.

