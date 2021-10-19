Suspects own up to damaging rainbow crosswalk in Port Alberni

Two drivers were identified and fined following separate incidents of mischief to Port Alberni’s rainbow Pride crosswalk at Fourth Avenue and Argyle Street in August and September.

On Aug. 17 and Sept. 28, vehicles were used to damage the surface of the sidewalk, resulting in expenses to the City of Port Alberni to repair.

Port Alberni RCMP were able to identify both drivers thanks to support from the City of Port Alberni and community input.

“Both drivers involved deny that there was any intended message in their actions,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne, operations support NCO with Port Alberni RCMP.

One driver was issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act and the second driver received judicial sanctions and cooperated with the City of Port Alberni.

“Port Alberni RCMP will not condone violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity,” he added.

LGBTQPort Alberni