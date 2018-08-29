Suspects sought in Port Alberni home invasion

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking two suspects in a home invasion that took place on Sunday, Aug. 19.

The homeowner was in the residence when two armed, masked men entered a house in the 4900 block of Bruce Street. The invasion took place at around 10:43 p.m. and the suspects were looking for a person they believed was at the residence, according to RCMP.

The suspects threatened the homeowner in their search for this unknown person and smashed items in the house. The suspects then smashed the window as they exited the home. They left on foot, running north down a nearby alley.

One suspect is described as a man standing approximately 5’9” tall, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans. The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20’s, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build, a thin mustache and wearing dark clothing.

“This is a very scary and dangerous situation for the homeowner,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “This remains an active investigation and we are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the two suspects in this matter.”

With the level of noise created during the incident, and the fact that the suspects were on foot, there is a high likelihood that someone saw something, she added.

“We would really like to hear from those individuals,” said Hayden. “We also want to remind residents to close and lock their doors, even when they are at home, to prevent unwanted persons from walking in.”

If you witnessed this incident or if you have any information which may assist investigators, you are asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip to CRIMES (274637). Crime Stoppers pays up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest.