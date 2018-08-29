AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Suspects sought in Port Alberni home invasion

Armed, masked men broke into occupied house on Bruce Street

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking two suspects in a home invasion that took place on Sunday, Aug. 19.

The homeowner was in the residence when two armed, masked men entered a house in the 4900 block of Bruce Street. The invasion took place at around 10:43 p.m. and the suspects were looking for a person they believed was at the residence, according to RCMP.

The suspects threatened the homeowner in their search for this unknown person and smashed items in the house. The suspects then smashed the window as they exited the home. They left on foot, running north down a nearby alley.

One suspect is described as a man standing approximately 5’9” tall, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans. The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20’s, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build, a thin mustache and wearing dark clothing.

“This is a very scary and dangerous situation for the homeowner,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “This remains an active investigation and we are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the two suspects in this matter.”

With the level of noise created during the incident, and the fact that the suspects were on foot, there is a high likelihood that someone saw something, she added.

“We would really like to hear from those individuals,” said Hayden. “We also want to remind residents to close and lock their doors, even when they are at home, to prevent unwanted persons from walking in.”

If you witnessed this incident or if you have any information which may assist investigators, you are asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip to CRIMES (274637). Crime Stoppers pays up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest.

Previous story
18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder
Next story
Victoria mom fears for safety of troubled teen missing from mid Island

Just Posted

SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage

From the Beatles to the Eagles, and the Tragically Hip

Fire department attends Alberni Valley Multiplex for ‘gas odour’

Smell was noticed during Alberni Valley Bulldogs game

Industrial Heritage Society hosts Antique Truck Show in Port Alberni

Antique trucks on display Sept. 1–2

SALMON FEST 2018: New sign greets anglers at Clutesi Haven Marina

‘I’m addicted to fishing’ says sign’s artist

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Investigation into homicide of Delores (Deedee) Brown continues

More than three years since the discovery of her body

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

Most Read