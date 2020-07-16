Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

A suspended B.C. RCMP officer has been charged with a laundry list of sex offences dating back a decade.

The Ottawa Police Service announced 34 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault against Andrew Seangio, 35, on Thursday (July 16). The charges are connected to alleged incidents involving six woman known to him and are believed to have occurred between 2011 and 2018 while he was living in the city.

Seangio was charged in March by Vancouver police in connection to a string of sexual offences near an all-girls school last year. Shortly after those charges were laid, Seangio was suspended by the RCMP.

Police say Seangio turned himself into police Thursday morning.

Investigators believe there may be further victims and are asking anyone with information to contact their Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit tipline at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or to e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

