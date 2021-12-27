Suspicious Christmas morning apartment fire investigated in Port Alberni

RCMP and fire crews are investigating a suspicious Christmas morning apartment fire in Port Alberni.
According to the Port Alberni Fire Department, the alarm call came in just after 6 a.m. for the Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue. While the crew was en route, the call was upgraded to a structure fire and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department were also paged.
The PAFD said in a tweet that working fire alarms and a fast response by crews were able to contain the fire to the suite of origin.
The cause of the fire is suspicious, and fire crews and RCMP are investigating.