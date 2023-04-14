(PQB file photo)

Suspicious death under investigation in central Vancouver Island

RCMP says there is no risk to public, asks for help from anyone with more information

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a targeted homicide in Errington

On April 10, 2023 just after 4:30 p.m., Oceanside RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man at a rural property located in the Errington area. The death was deemed suspicious and investigators believed criminality was a factor, the RCMP stated in a press release.

READ MORE: House fire in Nanoose Bay claims life of one person

Police said while gathering evidence there was a “strong indication” that the incident was isolated and that there is no further risk to the public. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

— NEWS Staff

www.facebook.com

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.
Next story
‘Expecting the unexpected’: Experts say it’s hard to determine how 2023 weather will compare to other years

Just Posted

The intersection at 10th Avenue and Dunbar Street. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni prioritizes funding for pair of deadly intersections

The Port Alberni Fire Department and RCMP respond to a fire at the former Somass sawmill site on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Suspicious fire started on former Somass sawmill site

Duke & Goldie (pictured) will join John Gogo at Char’s Landing on Friday, April 14. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Char’s Landing presents night of songs and storytelling in Port Alberni

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Easter Sunday a wash out at golf course