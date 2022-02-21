RCMP could be seen parked outside the scene of the previous day’s fire on Saturday, Feb. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Suspicious fire investigated at Port Alberni daycare

No one was in the building at the time of the fire

A suspicious fire is being investigated at a Port Alberni daycare.

On Friday, Feb. 18, the Port Alberni Fire Department was called after 6 p.m. to an alarm at the Stepping Stones Childcare location on Helen Street. On arrival, PAFD Deputy Fire Chief Wes Patterson said there was visible smoke and flame coming from the building’s roof.

“Our crew had to gain entry and pull the ceiling down to make sure the fire was contained and put out,” he said.

There was no one in the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. However, the building has sustained some smoke and fire damage.

Patterson said the cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but it does appear to be suspicious in nature.

“The fire started on the exterior of the building,” he explained.

The daycare was operated by the Alberni Valley Childcare Society. The society posted on Facebook that due to the fire damage, their Hilton location will provide emergency care for the children enrolled at the Helen Street location.

The file has been turned over to the RCMP. Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.


