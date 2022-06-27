Picture of the Vancouver art gallery from 2014. (Kay Yamagishi/Flickr)

Picture of the Vancouver art gallery from 2014. (Kay Yamagishi/Flickr)

Sustainability, green energy, and world class visual art all meet in new art gallery building

Sustainability, green energy, and world class visual art all meet in new art gallery building

A new building that will connect sustainable energy and world class visual art has just been announced and is set to open in 2027.

Made public by minister of Canadian heritage Pablo Rodriguez and long-standing MP Hedy Fry, the centre will receive $29 million in funding through the federal government and Infrastructure Canada.

As well as being apart of the Vancouver art gallery, the building will also be the first passive house art gallery in North America.

Passive house is an ultra-low energy performance standard within buildings and will further the gallery’s vision of creating safe and inclusive spaces, while meeting Canada’s efficiency standards in the goal of net-zero.

The building itself will showcase a variety of artists local to Canada and from around the world. It will also have a multi-purpose Indigenous community house, public art spaces, a theatre, and initiatives for marginalized groups.

For Fry, this new building will play an important role in supporting the groups that need it most.

“Cultural spaces and institutions like the Vancouver Art Gallery play an important role in supporting vibrant and inclusive communities. They connect the past with the present through exhibits that inform and inspire, they safeguard priceless artefacts and works of art, and they promote the talent of our Canadian artists and creators.”

Previous story
Family of Vancouver cop who died by suicide suing police department, former officers
Next story
B.C. urban mayors ask feds to expand housing affordability, transportation funding

Just Posted

Sydney Preston will be the featured reader at Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni on Wednesday, June 29. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Mysteries abound at Electric Mermaid live reading series in Port Alberni

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)
Nanaimo teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Ron Corbeil,from right, Peter Kaegi, Ian Staton and other volunteers work on the Redford Corner brownfield site at 10th Avenue and Redford Street, converting it to a temporary greenspace. (JOHN DOUGLAS PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Former mayor, current councillor do their part to beautify Port Alberni

Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City of Port Alberni implements water restrictions as weather heats up