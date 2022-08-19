SUV crashes and rolls over on the highway near Nanaimo Airport

Driver taken to hospital after crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Cedar Road

An SUV driver was shaken up but didn’t suffer any serious injuries after a rollover crash on the highway near Nanaimo Airport this morning.

RCMP and North Oyster Fire Rescue were called about 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to the Trans-Canada Highway at Cedar Road, where a sport-utility vehicle had crashed, rolled over and ended up on the highway median.

Emergency personnel on scene said it appeared the woman who had been driving the SUV was shaken up but wasn’t injured. She was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for examination.

Crews noted that heavy rains at the time made for slippery conditions which were a factor in the crash.

Traffic was pinched to one travel lane in either direction as crews cleared the scene.

Therew were three crashes at the south intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Cedar Road in 2021 and 29 in the five-year period from 2017-2021, according to ICBC statistics.

North Oyster Fire Rescue was called to another crash in Ladysmith in the early afternoon Friday, according to a social media post from the volunteer fire department.

