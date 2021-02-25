A BC Ferries worker out of Swartz Bay has tested positive for COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Swartz Bay ferry worker confirmed to have COVID-19

Employees in direct contact with worker now isolating

A BC Ferries employee who works out of the Swartz Bay terminal tested positive for COVID-19, the corporation confirmed Wednesday.

Island Health completed contact tracing and determined there were no contacts involving risk or transmission to the public, according to Deborah Marshall, BC Ferries spokesperson.

Employees who were in direct contact with the infected individual are currently in self-isolation. Marshall said none are currently showing any symptoms. Employees who may have had indirect contact have been instructed to self-monitor.

BC Ferries did not specify which routes, if any, the employee may have worked on.

“We take this seriously and are committed to a safe and healthy workplace and will continue to work closely with public health on this situation,” Marshall said in an email. “We wish our fellow employee a speedy recovery, and request privacy and respect for this person at this time.”

