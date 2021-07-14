Sword-brandishing robbery suspect arrested in Sooke

Sooke RCMP arrested a man July 11 accused of stealing three bottles of wine from a liquor store and brandishing a sword at employees. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man accused of stealing from a liquor store and brandishing a large sword at employees was arrested by Sooke RCMP Sunday evening.

At 5:30 p.m. July 11, officers received a report of a robbery in progress at a liquor store in the 6800-block of West Coast Road. An employee told police a man had stolen three bottles of wine from the store. When staff attempted to stop him from leaving, he revealed a two-foot-long sword and swung it at them before fleeing the scene.

The employees followed the man from a safe distance in a vehicle and directed police to the 6900-block of West Coast Road. There, police arrested the man and found him in possession of both the wine and the weapon.

“In situations like these, we always recommend to call the police immediately and then, only if safe to do so, provide us with updates of the suspect from a safe place,” Sgt. Kevin Shaw said in a release. “As evidenced here, what appears to be a minor incident can rapidly turn violent without warning.”

The man faces a recommended charge of robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

