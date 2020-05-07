Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary School at the Tahsis community garden on Monday. (Submitted picture)

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary School in Tahsis carried out socially distanced food-farming activities in the community garden plot.

After COVID-19 disrupted school activities and weeks after staying indoors, 11 students from grade 7-12 stepped out to tend to their “mini- farms.”

Teacher Brooke Jones, along with a parent and organic master gardener, Terry Fassbender, were present to supervise the students on Monday.

In the community space, 10 garden beds have been allotted to the school by the Tahsis Community Garden Society in support of the Farm to School BC program run province wide to promote healthy, local and sustainable foods in schools.

Students are responsible for maintaining these beds and growing vegetables there, said Jones.

Since students attended in small numbers, social distancing was not a problem as they worked on individual beds spread across the garden. Jones also said that as a physical activity, it was a good way for students to do productive work outside their homes.

RELATED: Tahsis to improve transportation service for senior residents

Jones said that it was “refreshing” and a much needed mental break for the children who were craving some “social interaction” amidst the lockdown.

This activity will take place once every week, under proper social distancing protocols and students will be awarded school credits for the work they do in the garden.

Prior to the lockdown, the school children used the produce they grew in the community plot for their food class and prepared communal meals for school and community members once a week.

They handled all aspects of preparing meals on this particular day, right from deciding the menu to budgeting.

The school encourages such activities to teach the importance of food security to its students.

“Teaching children how to plant and care for their food is especially important in this remote part of the island where food security is very important due to high costs of vegetables and their accessibility,” said Jones.

IN THE NEWS: COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cowichan horse rescue needs help after tough beginning to 2020
Next story
Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Just Posted

Port Alberni, ACRD release COVID-19 recovery plan

Port Alberni Mayor to speak live on Facebook at 1 p.m. about new plan

UPDATED: Tofino-Ucluelet highway reopens after three-hour closure

Road reopened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council cancels Tlu-piich Games

COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings mean the annual event will not take place in 2020

BC Transit looks at bus service to Sproat Lake

Bus route would connect to City of Port Alberni at Walmart

Second fish processing vessel welcomed to Port Alberni

Larger freezer trawler has the ability to process fish meal

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Dormant Northern Vancouver Island pulp mill declares bankruptcy, owes $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Most Read