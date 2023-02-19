Taking journalism to new heights; Black Press reporter takes to the sky with air search and rescue

Civil Air Search and Rescue Association consists entirely of volunteers

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) held a training session in Kelowna on Feb. 18, 2023.

Black Press’ Brittany Webster spent the day hanging out with the group of volunteers as they practiced.

All air search volunteers in B.C. are part of the Provincial Emergency Program Air (PEP Air), a member organization of CASARA.

In the Central Zone, consisting of Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton, there are approximately 105 volunteers and 13 aircrafts.

PEP Air assists ground search and rescue crews, the RCMP, local municipal forces, and the Canadian Military.

Learn more about PEP Air or CASARA, what the organizations do and how to get involved by visiting their websites.

READ MORE: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportKelownaSearch and Rescuevolunteers