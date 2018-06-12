Tali Campbell is currently the director of business operations with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tali Campbell puts name forward for Port Alberni’s 2018 election

Director of business operations with Alberni Valley Bulldogs will run for council

Tali Campbell has announced he will put his name forward this October in the municipal election for Port Alberni city council.

Campbell, 23, moved to Port Alberni last August to take the job as director of business operations for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. He has fallen in love with the city. “I see the potential our city has and I want to be one of the people who work on getting it there,” said Campbell.

Campbell has a strong belief in the importance of community involvement and volunteering. As soon as he arrived in Port Alberni, he looked for ways to contribute to his new home. When he isn’t working for the Bulldogs, or his recently opened business, he can be found helping with a variety of organizations, including the Alberni Aquarium, KidSport, the Canada Day Parade organizing committee and the Five Acre Shaker.

Campbell spent most of his early life in Nanaimo, where he developed his passion for community participation and volunteerism. He sat on the Nanaimo Youth Advisory Council for three years.

“I believe my time on the (Nanaimo) Youth Council gives me a unique perspective, and if I’m elected to council I’ll work with my colleagues to try to get more young people to take an interest in city issues,” he said.

