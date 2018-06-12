Tali Campbell puts name forward for Port Alberni’s 2018 election

Tali Campbell has announced he will put his name forward this October in the municipal election for Port Alberni city council.
Campbell, 23, moved to Port Alberni last August to take the job as director of business operations for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. He has fallen in love with the city. “I see the potential our city has and I want to be one of the people who work on getting it there,” said Campbell.
“I believe my time on the (Nanaimo) Youth Council gives me a unique perspective, and if I’m elected to council I’ll work with my colleagues to try to get more young people to take an interest in city issues,” he said.