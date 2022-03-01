Taxes rise in Alberni Valley’s rural areas for 2022

ACRD has released its draft financial plan for 2022-26

Taxes will be going up in the Alberni Valley’s rural areas.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board revealed proposed increases during a presentation of the draft 2022-2026 financial plan during a meeting on Feb. 23.

In the draft plan, Cherry Creek residents will see the lowest tax increase, at 1.37 per cent, while Beaver Creek residents will see a 19.12 percent increase. The proposed increase for Sproat Lake residents is estimated at 11.58 per cent, while the increase for Beaufort residents is 1.96 per cent.

Bamfield will see an 11.04 percent increase and the City of Port Alberni’s contribution to the ACRD is expected to increase by 7.75 per cent.

ACRD Chief Financial Officer Teri Fong said it is difficult to compare tax rates within the regional district because each electoral area participates in different services.

“Some have fire departments, some don’t have fire departments, some have water systems and some don’t,” said Fong.

Electoral areas are also affected by property assessments. Even if the ACRD’s tax rate remained the same as last year, Beaver Creek residents would still see their taxes increase by 8.17 per cent due to the change in assessed values, said Fong.

The ACRD will be putting more funding this year into its Emergency Planning department—an additional $96,500—with plans to conduct hazard assessments for all regions, as well as an update to the Alberni Valley Emergency Plan.

The ACRD has also budgeted for this year’s election, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15, 2022. The 2022-2026 financial plan must be adopted by March 31. Members of the public can submit questions and input about the financial plan via email at budget@acrd.bc.ca.

The full draft financial plan is available to view on the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca/finance.



