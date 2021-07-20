(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna

Motorcycle struck two teenaged pedestrians after colliding with a car, 15-year-old died in hospital

A 15-year-old girl is dead following a Monday evening crash in Kelowna at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive.

Mounties responded to reports of a collision at the intersection at around 9:15 p.m. According to police, a car was making a left-hand turn from Harvey Avenue onto Dilworth Drive when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which then struck two pedestrians at the corner of the intersection.

The two pedestrians — a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl — were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP confirmed that the 13-year-old was treated and released from the hospital while the 15-year-old died from her injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by BC Emergency Health Services with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” said Noseworthy. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The scene of the crash was closed off for several hours but has since opened. Investigators are now in the process of identifying potential witnesses and will be analyzing video surveillance to determine what led to the collision.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own concurrent investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

