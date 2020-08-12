Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

The Parole Board of Canada has extended Kelly Ellard’s day parole for another six months, increasing her leave privileges to allow her to be home for up to five days at a time.

Ellard, who now goes by the name Kerry Sims, was convicted of second-degree murder in the 1997 death of 14-year-old Reena Virk and was given a life sentence.

Ellard is now in her later 30s and is a mother of two.

She first received day parole in November 2017, which the parole board has extended in six-month increments on several occasions and she has successfully completed five periods of day parole without issue.

The board noted the Correctional Service of Canada views Ellard’s relationship with her spouse as a stabilizing factor in her reintegration. The board also noted Ellard has been compliant with previous conditions and there has been no indication of substance abuse.

Conditions with the latest extension include not consuming drugs or alcohol, following a treatment plan, avoiding anyone involved in criminal activity or substance abuse, and no direct or indirect contact with members of Virk’s family.

At the age of 15, Ellard swarmed Virk with several other teens. Ellard, along with a teenage boy, then held Virk underwater near a Greater Victoria bridge until she stopped moving.

Ellard was convicted in 2005 after three trials. The Supreme Court of Canada upheld the conviction in 2009.

Despite being a teenager at the time of the murder, she was given an adult sentence due to the nature of the offence. She was eligible to apply for parole in 2013 but didn’t apply until 2016 and was denied at first. In February 2016, Ellard was given permission to take temporary escorted trips to parenting programs and doctor appointments.

ALSO READ: Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

ALSO READ: Kelly Ellard’s parole delivers blow to Virk family

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety won’t be compromised for vaccine, Canada’s top doctors say

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Connect the Quays a key concept for tourism

Pathway could be a tourism gem for City of Port Alberni

Port Alberni artist pens dystopian novel

Haven Hold by Shelley Penner is set to debut on August 25

Volunteer rescuers train for helicopter exits at Alberni Valley Regional Airport

More technical rescues mean Alberni Valley Rescue Squad members must keep up specialized skills

Three active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island

Since July 24, Central island has had five new cases, North one, South none

Coulson Group makes donation to Alberni Valley Hospice Society

Hospice Society holding raffle to make up for lost revenue during COVID-19

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Man arrested after stabbing incident at makeshift camp near Vancouver Island mall

RCMP in Parksville report 28-year-old man taken into custody without incident

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read