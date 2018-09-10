Teenage girl from Nanaimo missing, family concerned

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 17-year-old Brianna Fisher

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 17-year-old girl, Brianna Fisher, who hasn’t been seen since before the weekend. PHOTO SUBMITTED

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since before the weekend.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Brianna Fisher was last seen Friday at about 10 a.m.

“After leaving her residence in south Nanaimo, Brianna has had no contact with family and friends which has them extremely concerned for her well-being,” notes the press release.

Fisher is First Nations, 5-foot-9, 120 pounds, with long dark hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, quoting file No. 2018-32893.