Teenager recovering after Saanich pepper spray, baton attack

A 19-year-old is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a Friday (July 14) attack. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are looking for witnesses after a teenager was attacked near a Saanich bus stop.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday (July 14), a 19-year-old was walking to a bus stop at Majestic Avenue and Ash Road when he was assaulted by suspects armed with a police-style baton and pepper spray, the Saanich Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was alone at the time and had recently left a youth gathering at a nearby beach.

He was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries, which are considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

The Integrated Canine Service searched the area and located the baton but not the suspects.

“Although Saanich police were on scene quickly and have spoken with residents and other persons in the area at the time, it is believed there are pictures and recordings not yet shared with police that may afford evidence, and persons with information about this assault have yet to speak with Saanich police,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in the statement. “This was a serious assault and we know there are people that can assist us in this investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with recordings or information to contact the department at majorcrime@saanichpolice.ca and reference file 23-13080.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also reminding those that choose to attend these gatherings that consuming alcohol in public is prohibited and beach fires are not allowed anywhere in the municipality.

