Protesters were lining the street in front of the Williams Lake Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2022, protesting the treatment of survivors of sexual violence. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Protesters were lining the street in front of the Williams Lake Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2022, protesting the treatment of survivors of sexual violence. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Teens demand more support for survivors of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest

Students were protesting outside the Williams Lake Courthouse

Dozens of teenagers were protesting outside of the Williams Lake Courthouse Thursday morning (Dec. 8) in support of survivors of sexual violence.

“I think it’s time we stop the victim blaming and start the survivor support,” said Emma Allen, one of the organizers who put out the word on SnapChat to get her fellow supporters out.

Allen told Black Press Media she knows at least three young women who have told her they were assaulted and she worries about the impacts of silencing young women who experience sexual violence at such a formative time in their lives and what it means for society.

“It’s leading to more women in worse situations,” said Allen.

Her and her fellow organizers’ goal for the protest was to show support for all survivors of sexual violence and to spark conversations.

“Rape is a crime and I don’t think it’s seen that way,” said Allen.

Organizers of the protest estimated the ages of those protesting were 15 to 18 years old and were holding signs, encouraging drivers to honk to show support.

Read more: Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

protestsexual assaultWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Children’s deaths from influenza up in B.C., with five mortalities last month
Next story
Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

Debris believed to be from the 2021 Zim Kingston freighter spill is shown being collected off Palmerston Beach, on Vancouver Island B.C. in this handout image provided by the by the environmental organization Epic Exeo from February 2022. Those who walk the beaches say debris from the 109 shipping containers that went overboard is still washing up onshore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Epic Exeo **MANDATORY CREDIT**
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on Island shores

The giant tree in the centre of Harbour Quay and the Wolf Tower light up for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay lights up for the holidays

Port Alberni RCMP are trying to locate 13-year-old Alexis Huttunen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
UPDATE: Missing Port Alberni teenager has been found

The giant tree in the centre of Harbour Quay and the Wolf Tower light up for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Create Christmas crafts at The Grove in Port Alberni