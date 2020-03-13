Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily lifting data caps on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Telecom companies temporarily remove internet data caps amid COVID-19

Overage fees on residential plans will be waived due to the public health situation

Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and Videotron say they are temporarily removing overage fees on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says all its business internet plans and a majority of its home internet customers already have unlimited data but it will waive overage fees on other residential plans due to the public health situation.

Videotron says in a release that it is also suspending data limits on all residential and business internet plans to Quebec organizations and businesses implement effective teleworking measures.

ALSO READ: 'Social distancing' ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

The Quebec-based company says its suspension will last until March 31 and the change will be applied automatically.

Telus on Thursday said it was waiving home Internet charges through the end of April, among other measures. The company also plans to flexible payment options for customers facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcements come as many businesses across Canada are allowing or requiring employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Canada has recorded more than 150 COVID-19 cases and one death in a pandemic that has swept much of the world.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

