Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus, Bell service outages impacting wireless customers across Western Canada

It is unclear when service will be restored at this time

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

READ MORE: Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaKelownaMobile Phones

Previous story
Ferry reservations close to full between mainland, Vancouver Island ahead of weekend
Next story
4 leaders square off in 1st televised debate of federal election campaign

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action

Alberni Aquarium’s Portia Bernar checks out Donut, the aquarium’s resident red-eared slider turtle, on her final day working at the aquarium before returning to school. (Aug. 27, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s aquarium re-opens for 2021

Nicole Dabney demonstrates how she lines up for a pitch while her father, Jack Dabney, watches in the background at the Dry Creek Horseshoe Club pitch on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The pair are headed to the B.C. horseshoe provincial championships in Abbotsford Sept. 4–5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni horseshoe pitchers head to provincial championships

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions