Temporary shelter approved at Bread of Life in Port Alberni

Business owners and residents of Port Alberni’s Uptown are torn over a new low-barrier shelter that has been approved for the Bread of Life on Third Avenue.

Port Alberni city council voted in favour of a temporary use permit on Monday, July 11 that will allow the local Salvation Army to operate an overnight shelter with 25 beds at the Bread of Life’s drop-in centre.

BC Housing will be funding the shelter on an annual basis.

Colin Minions of the Salvation Army said a temporary drop-in centre was created at the Bread of Life in late 2020 because the city lacked open public spaces in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army was approached by BC Housing, said Minions, about opening a year-round, overnight shelter, because the current shelter on Eighth Avenue is “over capacity most nights.”

Minions said he tried to touch base with most of the neighbouring businesses in the area about the Salvation Army’s plans, but one business owner denied this.

Rick Slemko of H&R Block, which is located next door to the Bread of Life, says no one at the Salvation Army reached out to him. In a letter to council, he says that his business has been negatively impacted by the Bread of Life, from garbage left outside to people sleeping in his entrance.

During Monday’s meeting, he added that he approves of the work that the Bread of Life is doing, but believes it is in the wrong location.

“They’re bad neighbours already and I’m sure it’s going to get worse,” he said on Monday.

A few other business owners expressed their concerns about the shelter via letter, and nearby resident Keith Ambrose added his opposition in person on Monday.

“The soup kitchen has been a horrendous neighbour,” he said.

City CAO Tim Pley noted that the shelter will operate separately from the soup kitchen.

A few other neighbours wrote letters of support to city council. Coastal Restoration Society, which recently purchased the former BMO building on the corner of Third Avenue and Argyle Street, said they are in favour of the temporary use permit. So did the owners of Dog Mountain Brewing, which is located across the street from the Bread of Life.

“When we came to Port Alberni and constructed our business, we knew what the Bread of Life was and do not feel that their current operations have impacted our business in a negative way,” Dog Mountain Brewing owners Andy Richards and Robin Miles said in their letter to council.

Cherie Edgar, a hereditary chief for Tseshaht First Nation who also volunteers at the Bread of Life, said the shelter will not be drawing anyone new to the area.

“We feed 150 people a day and then they’re off and they’re sleeping in everybody’s doorways because they don’t have a place to go,” said Edgar. “All we’re doing is trying to give 25 people a place to sleep.”

A few other speakers on Monday expressed concern about the long-term plan for the area. A temporary use permit, unlike a rezoning, is only good for three years and can be withdrawn by council at any time.

“It seems to me little or no consideration has been made for a more feasible, long-term location,” said Slemko.

Council voted on Monday to approve the temporary use permit. Before they open the shelter, the Salvation Army must complete a “Good Neighbour Agreement” which is a document that outlines terms and conditions around cleanliness and noise infractions.

The Salvation Army must also complete an updated fire plan and RCMP-approved safety plan, as well as comply with all permits for renovations and operations.

Councillor Ron Paulson voted against the motion, because he says he still believes it is in the wrong area.

“The environment in that location is not good,” he said.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions recused herself from the decision and discussion because her husband works with the Salvation Army.



