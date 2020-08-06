Sign has been put up by the Penelakut Tribe pertaining to Tent Island’s closure. (Photo submitted)

Tent Island closed due to neglect and abuse from campers

Illegal campfires common on Penelakut Tribe reserve land

Tent Island is being closed to the public, effective immediately.

The private island is part of the Penelakut Tribe’s reserve land.

“Visitors and campers have been ignoring Provincial fire bans which threatens to destroy the island,” the Penelakut Tribe stated in a news release.

“Within the last 12 months, firefighting crews from Penelakut Tribe and helicopters and crews from the Province have attended to out-of-control fires from illegal campfires. Over the past week, campfires continue to be seen on Tent Island.”

The release also noted there are numerous examples of garbage and waste being left behind on the Island.

“This drastic measure is necessary to protect this beautiful island.”

Camping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls
Next story
Median maintenance planned for Johnston Road

Just Posted

Median maintenance planned for Johnston Road

Drivers can expect delays on Friday, Aug. 7

ALBERNI GOLF: Stewart beats out Rasmussen in a count back

40 members came out during the B.C. Day long weekend

LOOK BACK: Shave and a haircut in 1912

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

ARTS AROUND: Exploring nature with summer art camps

The Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is hosting summer art camps for children

Sproat Lake volunteer retires at 94 years old

Joe Van Bergen was a volunteer member on the Advisory Planning Committee for the ACRD for 20 years

47 British Columbians test positive for COVID-19

That brings the total number of confirmed active cased as of Thursday (Aug. 6) to 371 people

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears

Acclaimed B.C. actor Brent Carver passes away

Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors with a career spanning 40 years, passed away at home in Cranbrook

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Canucks blank Wild 3-0, take series lead in penalty-filled NHL qualifying clash

Jacob Markstrom stops 27 shots to lead Vancouver past Minnesota

Tent Island closed due to neglect and abuse from campers

Illegal campfires common on Penelakut Tribe reserve land

North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction

Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6

VIDEO: A B.C business used robots to bring down concrete walls

Walco Industries is the only firm on Vancouver Island to use specialized robots for hydro-demolition

Most Read