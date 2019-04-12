The Victoria Fire Department helped rescue two dogs and their owner from an elevator after a leash got caught in the gears and damaged the doors (File submitted)

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

The Victoria Fire Department received an unusual call on Thursday morning.

Two dogs and their owner were trapped in an elevator in a residential building in the 800-block of Johnson Street.

“The door was damaged when the occupant entered the car, and the leash was left out,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson. “When the door moved, the leash snagged and caused the doors to become unhinged.”

When firefighters arrived on scene, the elevator was stuck between two floors, and the doors could only be cracked open.

ALSO READ: Whatever happened to elevator music?

“We first were able to get a folding chair through so the gentleman could sit down, and then provided food and water to the dogs to calm them down,” Atkinson said. “It wasn’t your run-of-the-mill elevator entrapment.”

The large dogs and the owner could not fit through the gap, so power was cut to the elevator and then the car was accessed through the hatch on the roof from the floor above.

ALSO READ: Victoria Fire Department advises cigarette safety after two fires started in one week

The dogs and the man were all safely removed from the elevator using a ladder through the hatch.

The entire operation took just under two hours. Total financial damages to the elevator are yet to be determined.

“This is the first instance I’ve seen where a leash has done physical damage to the doors,” Atkinson said. “I guess this is a reminder to make sure your leash has cleared the door before using an elevator.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

Just Posted

Alberni Classical Concerts celebrates successful third season

Subscriptions for 2019-2020 season are now on sale

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District weighs pair of cannabis store applications

Proposed cannabis stores located on Alberni Highway

Coombs Country Candy gets an early start on Easter

Owner Murray Lawlor and staff offered treats, activities for Alberni Valley families

BC-based rural dividends help rural communities diversify their economies

Five Alberni Valley projects receive hundreds of thousands in grant funding

Partner with a Pro coming up at Alberni Golf Course

Small but enthusiastic group took part in Men’s Club open day

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Hop on: BC Ferries announces 89 extra Easter sailings

70 of those sailing between Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Most Read