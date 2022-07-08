Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The former clerk of the B.C. legislature to serve house arrest

Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust

A B.C. Supreme Court Judge has handed the former clerk of British Columbia’s legislature a conditional sentence to be served under house arrest for three months.

Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust over expenses of a new suit and shirts he claimed as work attire.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes sentenced James to three months, imprisonment but to be served in his home.

Holmes says because of the nature of the offence, a conditional discharge would be contrary to the public interest.

James must serve the first month of his term under 24-hour house arrest and the next two months at home between the hours and 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Crown had asked for a jail term of up to a year, while the defence wanted James to be given 12-months probation and a conditional sentence.

READ MORE: Former B.C. legislature clerk guilty on one count of fraud, breach of trust

– The Canadian Press

BC legislatureLaw and justice

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Coulson Aviation unveils latest aerial firefighting tanker
Next story
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

Just Posted

Rod Stacey of Nanaimo, right, shows an onlooker the cockpit of his FE laydown hydro boat at the Sproat Lake Regatta boat and car show n’ shine on Friday, July 13, 2018 in front of Home Hardware in Port Alberni. Stacey and his two sons, Quinn and Ashton, all raced at the Sproat Lake Regatta over the weekend. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Lightning on the Lake is back at Sproat Lake, July 8–10

Martha Martin (left) and Laura Holland, two mothers of Indigenous persons killed by police, spoke at a rally commemorating the anniversary of the police shooting of Holland’s son Jared Lowndes on July 8, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Year of love and rage’: Grieving moms rally on anniversary of Lowndes shooting

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

Milo, a two-year-old Doberman, was the centre of a recent Port Alberni civil property claim after an engaged couple near Port Alberni broke up and shared custody just wasn’t an option. (Pixabay photo)
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged Vancouver Island couple splits up