Police are on scene at a resident in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)

Police are on scene at a resident in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)

‘There was shouting’: Neighbours told to vacate as police incident unfolds at Cumberland residence

Neighbour says home in 2600-block of Rydal Avenue rented by young family

A police incident is unfolding at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 3) morning.

Allan Beattie shares a back fence with the home under investigation and says he and other surrounding neighbours were instructed by police to leave their homes at about 7:15 a.m.

He told the Comox Valley Record a young family with two daughters has rented the home in question for about the last five years. The father is a carpenter who recently helped Beattie with fixing a fence post.

Standing near the ongoing incident shortly before 11 a.m., Beattie said they have no idea what could be going on.

“We don’t know them well enough.”

He did hear a commotion at the house earlier in the morning, though.

“There was shouting earlier on.”

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Comox Valley RCMP tweeted asking people to stay away from the area, but noting they don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

This is an evolving story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

READ ALSO: Motorbike catches fire on Courtenay’s Mission Hill

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox ValleyCumberlandPolice

Previous story
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire
Next story
Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

Just Posted

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
UPDATE: Island Health opening more monkeypox vaccine appointments Friday