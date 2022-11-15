There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Thick fog blankets south, east Vancouver Island causing poor visibility

Conditions expected to ease later in the morning

Islanders woke in a fog Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued an alert Nov. 15 shortly after 4 a.m. of thick fog creating near zero visibility for Greater Victoria, east Vancouver Island and parts of the central coast.

The dense fog is expected to ease improving conditions late in the morning.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance, the government weather agency reminded drivers.

The rest of the week calls for sunny days and clear cold nights heading into the weekend with rain expected to return Saturday night.

READ ALSO: The Earth’s population is set to reach 8 billion people today

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Real Time Reno: Deficiency Walkthrough

Just Posted

Pedestrians walk down St. Catherine Street, Monday, April 6, 2020 in Montreal. Statistics Canada plans to provide an updated look at immigration data and our ethno-cultural and religious diversity today in new round of data from the 2021 census.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Earth’s population is set to reach 8 billion people today

Murray Rankin, Josie Osborne and Gord Johns join Huu-ay-aht First Nations in paddling the canoe after a funding announcement for Oomiqsu on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Huu-ay-aht First Nations celebrates new Mother’s Centre

Matthew Heneghan and Pte. Colin Wilmot’s enjoyed watching hockey and cheering on the Oilers together. (Contributed)
Column: Remembering my dearest brothers and sisters on November 11

The new Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board. Not present are Wilfred Cootes, Alan McCarthy and Tom Stere. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District holds inaugural board meeting