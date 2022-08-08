(News Bulletin file photo)

Thief carts off thousands of dollars of dog food from Nanaimo pet store

Break-and-enter happened at Bosley’s in University Village last month

A suspect broke into a pet store in Nanaimo and stole a shopping cart full of tinned dog food.

According to an RCMP press release last week, the crime happened July 18 at about 3:15 a.m. at Bosley’s at University Village Mall. Surveillance camera footage showed a man pushing a shopping cart across the parking lot “with a large quantity of pet food.”

Police say it appears the thief gained entry through the business’ rear door. Tins of Acana, Orijen, Performatrin and Royal Canin were among the brands of dog food stolen.

The suspect appeared to be of short stature and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-24648.

