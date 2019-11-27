Thieves in Parksville make off with statue of St. Francis

Oceanside RCMP provides its weekly crime report for Nov. 3-9

  • Nov. 27, 2019 5:37 p.m.
  • News

Some of the crimes in Oceanside this month were relatively minor in nature, but one, in particular, could be considered sacrilegious.

A thief or thieves stole a statue of St. Francis from a residence on Prestwick Place in Parksville on Nov. 6, according to an Oceanside RCMP press release. The statue was about a metre tall and bronze-coloured.

There were other thefts from residences in the region later in the week, with a motor, generator, chainsaw and tool chest stolen from a property on Station Road in Coombs on Nov. 8 and a battery taken from a scooter parked on Morison Avenue in Parksville on Nov. 9.

Oceanside RCMP reported receiving 259 complaints the week of Nov. 3-9.

Also during that week, a vehicle was stolen from a business on Stanford Avenue East on Nov. 4, later recovered by RCMP in Campbell River. On Nov. 7, there was a break-in at a business on the Alberni Highway in Parksville and a safe containing cash was stolen.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Oceanside RCMP receive 276 complaints in one-week period

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP members recognized for tracking prolific offender

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Port Alberni taxpayers will have to pay for damage to heritage rail cars

Just Posted

Port Alberni taxpayers will have to pay for damage to heritage rail cars

Damage didn’t quite reach city’s insurance deductible: CAO Tim Pley

Iron Person event a success at Alberni Golf Course

Twenty-eight players teed it up under cloudy skies and dry conditions

EDITORIAL: City of Port Alberni deserves kudos for its response to Multiplex ammonia leak

Hockey players, parents and fans breathed a collective sigh of relief…

VALLEY SENIORS: Pickleball is a sport for all ages

Albenri Valley seniors helped increase interest in sport, facilities

Award-winning writer brings poetry workshop to Port Alberni

Susan Glickman is the author of seven volumes of poetry

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Thieves in Parksville make off with statue of St. Francis

Oceanside RCMP provides its weekly crime report for Nov. 3-9

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Most Read