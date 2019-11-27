Thieves in Parksville make off with statue of St. Francis

Some of the crimes in Oceanside this month were relatively minor in nature, but one, in particular, could be considered sacrilegious.

A thief or thieves stole a statue of St. Francis from a residence on Prestwick Place in Parksville on Nov. 6, according to an Oceanside RCMP press release. The statue was about a metre tall and bronze-coloured.

There were other thefts from residences in the region later in the week, with a motor, generator, chainsaw and tool chest stolen from a property on Station Road in Coombs on Nov. 8 and a battery taken from a scooter parked on Morison Avenue in Parksville on Nov. 9.

Oceanside RCMP reported receiving 259 complaints the week of Nov. 3-9.

Also during that week, a vehicle was stolen from a business on Stanford Avenue East on Nov. 4, later recovered by RCMP in Campbell River. On Nov. 7, there was a break-in at a business on the Alberni Highway in Parksville and a safe containing cash was stolen.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Oceanside RCMP receive 276 complaints in one-week period

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP members recognized for tracking prolific offender

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter