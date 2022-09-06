Thieves pried open a door and stole thousands of dollars of football equipment from the V.I. Raiders on Aug. 31, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. (News Bulletin file photo)

Thieves pried open a door and stole thousands of dollars of football equipment from the V.I. Raiders on Aug. 31, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. (News Bulletin file photo)

Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of football equipment from Nanaimo’s V.I. Raiders

Theft happened last week at Caledonia Park

The V.I. Raiders have been sacked again by thieves.

Nanaimo’s junior football club suffered another damaging off-field loss last week, as thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from the team’s practice facility at Caledonia Park.

According to an RCMP press release, an estimated $50,000 worth of gear was stolen overnight Aug. 31, including helmets, jerseys, pads, footballs, tents, electronic equipment, tools and more. Police say they found “significant pry marks” to the building’s metal door and investigators say it must have taken 30-45 minutes for thieves to haul away the stolen equipment.

“At least two people with two or more vehicles had to be involved,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

The Raiders were also victimized by a purposely set fire in the tower the week before football season, which also resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars worth of gear.

“I am beyond frustrated. We’re trying our best to provide a positive development experience for these kids but it seems that just as we get past one setback, we’re hit with another one,” said Josh Williams, Raiders general manager, in the press release. “There is no sugar-coating or minimizing the impact this theft will have on our team moving forward. Right now, I really don’t know how we’re going to recover from it.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-30744.

READ ALSO: Fire damages Nanaimo football team’s practice facility and equipment

READ ALSO: V.I. Raiders football gear stolen from team’s locker room in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Thefts have football team suffering losses during off-season


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMP

 

Thieves pried open a door and stole thousands of dollars of football equipment from the V.I. Raiders on Aug. 31, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. (Photo submitted)

Thieves pried open a door and stole thousands of dollars of football equipment from the V.I. Raiders on Aug. 31, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. (Photo submitted)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teen couple arrested after man stabbed multiple times in downtown Vancouver
Next story
Police watchdog investigating man’s death in B.C. jail cell

Just Posted

The Kinette Food Booth was always crowded at the Alberni District Fall Fair in the 1960s. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)
Port Alberni’s Fall Fair gets ready to celebrate 75 years

First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)
Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park

Alberni Valley News publisher Teresa Bird takes a bite out of a Valley Vonka chocolate bar. Look for the Valley Vonka poster at local businesses to get your bar. (SUSIE QUINN PHOTO)
Valley Vonka: more chocolate, more golden tickets!

Green Coast Dispensary is located on the Pacific Rim Highway in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Cannabis dispensary donates $5,000 to local Indigenous youth group