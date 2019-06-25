Two ivory-coloured chairs with gold serpents on the arms were stolen from a Vancouver furniture story on May 13, 2019 Vancouver police said on June 25, 2019. (Vancouver Police handout)

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Vancouver police are looking for two pricey chairs featuring gold serpent arms that were stolen during an early-morning break-in at a furniture store in Coal Harbour.

It’s believed that two men broke into Lloyd Bruce Home Collections at 3 a.m. on May 13, stealing the ivory-coloured chairs and then taking off in a white Ford F150 pickup truck, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The two chairs, valued at $40,000 each, are believed to be the only two of their kind in Canada, police said.

“Based on the information learned so far, it’s obvious that the suspects targeted this particular furniture store to specifically steal the two arm chairs,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

The first man is described as having a slim build and was wearing white runners, blue jeans, a white belt, dark hoodie, baseball cap and gloves.

ALSO READ: North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

The other man is described as having a medium build and was wearing dark pants, dark sneakers with white laces, a dark hoodie jacket and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast
Next story
Rising gas prices force B.C. residents to rethink summer road trips: poll

Just Posted

Port Alberni resident assaulted after confronting thief

RCMP warn residents to call for police assistance

Butterflies released in Port Alberni in memory of loved ones

Alberni Valley Hospice Society hosts fourth annual ‘Butterfly Effect’

Overpass, barrier, more parking considered for Cathedral Grove

Provincial government proceeding ‘with caution’

Ladybird ends undefeated season with Spring League championship

Port Alberni spring basketball league ended after three weeks of playoffs

Port Alberni riders compete in Pony Club championships in Courtenay

Two riders earn ribbons at regional competition

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

Island Health issues safer drug-use tips ahead of music festival season

Health authority aims to reduce overdose risks at festivals

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Campers hailed heroes in rock face rescue at Vancouver Island provincial park

The campers quickly noticed the man in distress and jumped into the river to swim across.

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Stz’uminus dies from injuries

A male pedestrian was struck in the early morning of June 25

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Rising gas prices force B.C. residents to rethink summer road trips: poll

63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances

Most Read