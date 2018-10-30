AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Thieves target 10th Avenue Plaza in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for information from the public

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking information from the public after a number of businesses on 10th Avenue were struck by thieves.

Multiple businesses in the 10th Avenue Plaza were targeted on the evening of Monday, Oct. 29, said RCMP. Thieves accessed the businesses by way of the rear doors and, once inside, they stole various items from the businesses.

Police are now seeking the assistance of the public with identifying the suspects responsible for these break and enters. Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or who possesses video surveillance in the surrounding area is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

