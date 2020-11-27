Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens is located on Russell Place in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens

Second resident diagnosed with illness from Nov. 16 outbreak

Island Health has identified a third case of COVID-19 related to the outbreak declared Nov. 16, 2020 at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens long-term care home in Port Alberni.

One of the residents deemed as a close contact to the initial staff case has tested positive for COVID-19. Island Health received confirmation of this positive result on Nov. 25. This resident was one of the three initially deemed as a close contact to the initial staff case, is not currently experiencing symptoms, and officials do not suspect this positive test is indicative of widespread transmission within the facility.

Including this positive result, one staff member and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 related to this outbreak.

All residents and staff who work at the site received a second COVID-19 test earlier this week. At this time, no additional cases have been identified. Communication with residents and families is underway.

READ: Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Rainbow Gardens long-term care home

Since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 16, the residents considered close contacts to the initial staff case have been isolated in their rooms, the unit where their rooms are located has been isolated from the rest of the building, and staff movement has been restricted within the facility.

Staff caring for the three residents deemed close contacts have been using enhanced personal protective equipment, and personal protective equipment use across the site has also been enhanced to reduce the risk of transmission.

During this time, Island Health will continue to have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.

