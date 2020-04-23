Three Roosevelt elk have been illegally hunted in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks, say Conservation Service officials. (File photo)

Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

Conservation Officer Service looking for tips

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating after three Roosevelt elk were illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area between the middle of March and the first week of April.

The first two elk were found near North Shore Road in the Cottonwood Creek area, a sensitive area that is closed to hunting. Further, there is no open season right now.

“It’s unfortunate,” Sgt. Scott Norris said. “When they come so close to the road, they become easy targets.”

The third elk was found off a spur road further up into Mosaic Forest Management land. A gate had been cut open to allow access to the land, but Norris doesn’t know if it was cut by the hunters or by someone else earlier.

“We won’t know unless someone comes forward,” he said.

The repercussions of illegal hunting could be felt in the future.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Norris said. “The elk population is doing well, but they are susceptible to hunting. If this continues, we could see some issues down the road.”

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Norris also reminds anyone using the backcountry that bears are waking up this time of year, and to use caution, including locking garbage away.

ConservationElk deaths

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases
Next story
BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Just Posted

Port Alberni car enthusiasts cruise to show how much they care for frontline workers

Cruise for Care planned for Friday, April 24

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add size, leadership for 2020-2021 season

BCHL team has been busy with signings during the offseason

COVID-19’s ‘collateral damage’ will be our mental health

Numerous programs exist to help Alberni Valley residents

Help the Alberni Valley News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

We are deeply honoured to be a trusted news source in Port Alberni

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

COVID-19 results in cancellation of entire summer music festival program in Island community

All events featuring many Island musicians affected through the end of August in Chemainus

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Passenger capacity is limited to 84 on cargo sailings

Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

Conservation Officer Service looking for tips

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

Most Read