Three men arrested after security guard threatened with knife in Nanaimo

Suspect allegedly produced knife when he was asked to leave drug store in Harewood

Police took three men into custody on the weekend after they allegedly assaulted a shopping mall security guard in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to University Village Mall in Harewood after a security guard tried to escort a man out of the Shoppers Drug Mart store Sunday, March 28, at about 7:30 p.m.

“We got a report of a security guard being assaulted by several males … Members attended and they saw the security guard being surrounded by several males,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Our members effectively arrested all three and found a knife near one of the individuals.”

Witnesses told police the security guard was trying to remove one of the suspects because of previous thefts.

“This male took exception. Threats were made. A knife was produced,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said the suspects range in age from 25 to 27.

“All three are well-known to us. All three would be considered to be prolific offenders with a propensity for violence,” he said.

The security guard, 33, was not physically injured in the encounter, but was shaken up by the ordeal.

One of the suspects was arrested for possession of a weapon and assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The other two suspects were arrested for assault and uttering threats. All three suspects were released later that evening on a promise to appear in court July 6.

