Three motorcycles and car involved in serious crash south of Nanaimo

Two motorcyclists hurt, one of them airlifted with life-threatening injuries

Emergency crews were called to Morden Road at Main Road after an accident involving three motorcycles and a car. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to hospital and Morden Road is closed for investigation after a serious accident Saturday afternoon.

Three motorcycles and a car were involved in the collision, which happened on Morden Road near Main Road at about 4 p.m.

One motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Victoria, said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. Another motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, while the third suffered minor injuries. Occupants of the car also suffered minor injuries.

Cranberry Fire Department Chief Ron Gueulette said it’s his understanding that the three motorcycles were riding together when the accident happened.

RCMP have closed Morden Road for several hours at least as an investigation is conducted, said O’Brien.

“The road’s closed for some time while [RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service] will be attending because the injuries are life-threatening,” O’Brien said.

