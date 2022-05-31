The B.C. RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime division took down a dark-web drug trafficking operation allegedly based in Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

The B.C. RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime division took down a dark-web drug trafficking operation allegedly based in Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

Three Nanaimo men charged after ‘dark web’ drug-trafficking bust

Kerry Chang, father of victim in high-profile murder case, facing drug-dealing charge

Three men from Nanaimo – including the father of the victim in a high-profile murder case – have been arrested as part of an investigation into “dark-web” drug trafficking.

Kerry Chang, Kien Trung Pham and Gordon Brooks of Nanaimo have been charged with various drug trafficking charges and will have their next appearance in court in June, according to a press release from the B.C. RCMP.

In early 2019, the B.C. RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime cybercrime operations group started an online undercover investigation into an international dark web organized crime group with the vendor name AlwaysOverweight, the release noted.

AlwaysOverweight allegedly used cryptocurrency and encrypted messaging applications to cover its tracks while anonymously trafficking a large variety of drugs including methamphetamine, oxycodone, cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, and what was advertised as heroin, but was in fact the deadlier opioid, fentanyl, that was mixed with other cutting agents.

As the investigation evolved to street-level drug transactions, investigators identified the suspects and made the arrests Feb. 2, 2020, when police executed search warrants at two Nanaimo residences. The search warrants also lead to the seizure of a variety of drugs, packaging, mailing envelopes, documents, cash, computers, and data storage devices, say RCMP.

Chang is the father of Makayla Chang, a teen who went missing and then was found dead in 2017.

READ ALSO: Trial in Makayla Chang murder case will go ahead


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscryptocurrencyDrug bustRCMP

Previous story
B.C. gets a break as hot summer, big storms to sweep much of Canada: Weather Network
Next story
Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Just Posted

A photo from Taylor Arm on Sproat Lake. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Name change pondered for Sproat Lake in spirit of reconciliation

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Mark Dawson, Member at Large for Alberni Valley Pride, raise the Pride flag outside of city hall on Monday, May 30. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni celebrates Pride with week of activities

Tla-o-qui-aht women Martha Martin and Carol Manson lead a memorial walk off Tofino’s First Street Dock on May 29. Martin’s daughter Chantel Moore was shot and killed by police on June 4, 2020. Manson’s son Julian Jones was shot and killed by police on Feb. 27, 2021. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Chantel Moore’s mother leads memorial walk from Tofino towards B.C. Legislature

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns addresses the House of Commons during Question Period on Feb. 3, 2022. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Pressure mounts for Liberals to back Island MP’s bill decriminalizing drug use