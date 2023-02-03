One man and two children were treated by firefighters and paramedics after they were bear-sprayed outside their home on the 400 block of Third Street. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One man and two children were treated by firefighters and paramedics after they were bear-sprayed outside their home on the 400 block of Third Street. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Three people, two of them children, bear-sprayed outside their home in Nanaimo

Attack allegedly carried out by two youths who ran from the scene on Third Street

An adult and two children received medical treatment after being bear-sprayed outside their home in Harewood this afternoon.

Three patients were treated at their home in the 400 block of Third Street in Nanaimo after the incident Friday, Feb. 3, at about 3:30 p.m.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service rushed to the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene confirmed the man and two children were being treated by paramedics for the effects of pepper spray, but would not need to go to the hospital.

The three victims were in front of their home when two youths allegedly attacked them with the bear spray and then ran off, emergency personnel said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the attack. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

