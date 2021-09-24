Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three Vancouver police officers charged with assault in 2017 arrest

Three Vancouver police officers have been charged after an arrest where a male suffered serious injuries.

The BC Prosecution Service says the case was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, which passed on its report for consideration of charges to Crown counsel in February 2019.

The officers allegedly tried to stop a man for riding a bike with no helmet, lights or suitable reflectors near a SkyTrain station in May 2017, when he was injured.

Const. Brandon Blue is charged with assault causing bodily harm, while constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson are accused of assault.

The prosecution service says the charge assessment process was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, volume of disclosure and its requests for more disclosure.

Sgt. Steve Addison, a spokesman for the police department, says the three officers are still working with the department but added that he could not offer further comment.

The prosecution service says the officers are due to appear in court on Oct. 25.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 5 people arrested after Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Chantel Moore

Police

Previous story
Vancouver Island forestry workers union condemn ‘extremist’ protest tactics at Fairy Creek
Next story
Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

Just Posted

Crews working with the Alberni Valley Community Forest piled waste wood close to the roadside to provide easy access for the public to cut firewood. (PHOTO COURTESY AVCF)
FORESTRY WEEK: Alberni Valley Community Forest sees increased use

The Sarita Estuary sits at the heart of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations’ ḥahuułi (traditional territory) and has been a source of food, transportation and cultural value to the nations for generations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
FORESTRY WEEK: Huu-ay-aht work on resource management plan for territory

Forestry is still an important resource industry for the province of British Columbia. (PHOTO COURTESY ABCFP)
FORESTRY WEEK: Island Wood Industries forum comes to Alberni Valley

A vehicle plows through a mud puddle during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rain makes for wet and muddy weekend at Alberni Motorsports Park