Three youths broke into the Mex Liquor Store at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, and stole merchandise. Earlier in the evening, the same trio shoplifted a case of beer, then returned and stabbed a person who denied them re-entry into the store. Photo by Terry Farrell

Three youths arrested after stabbing incident at Vancouver Island liquor store

Victim hospitalized after confronting shoplifters

One man is in hospital and three youths have been arrested following a stabbing incident at the Mex Liquor Store in Courtenay.

The three youths entered the store Friday evening, June 10, and stole a case of beer, according to employee, Sylvie Prudhomme.

“A couple of hours later, they came back, and (the victim) told them to get out, and one of them pushed him and the other one jumped him, and one of them stabbed him,” said Prudhomme. “It was pretty bad; they had to fly him to Vancouver. Then they (youths) came back again at 1 a.m. and broke the window, set off the alarm, then broke in. They stole a bunch of stuff, but the police caught them.”

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed that three youths, all under the age of 18, were arrested in connection with the incidents, but did not respond when asked whether charges were laid. The RCMP confirmed that the victim is “recovering in hospital.”

The victim is not an employee.

“He’s a friend of the owner,” said Prudhomme, of the victim. “He usually sits at the front (outside the store) watching videos. He is here often. He helps pick up stuff in the parking lot. He’s a nice fellow.”

This is the second stabbing at the Mex Liquor Store in less than two years.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Dustin Perfitt stabbed a clerk and stole some cigarettes from the Mex. He was convicted of aggravated assault and robbery on Dec. 16, 2021.

ALSO: Suspect found guilty in Courtenay liquor store robbery and stabbing

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyCrimeRCMP

Previous story
Central Kootenay region in B.C. issues evacuation alert for community of Six Mile

Just Posted

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Bombers goaltender Callum Tung moves up to Alberni Valley Bulldogs

The shuttered Port Alberni Youth Centre on Cedarwood Street was the scene of another small fire late on June 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Abandoned cooking fire threatens old school in Port Alberni

Nucii Building C, which is located on the Redford Street and Fifth Avenue corner, received an award of merit at the VIREB Commercial Building Awards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
PROGRESS 2022: Uchucklesaht breathes new life into Redford site in Port Alberni