Thunder in the Valley drag racing cancelled for 2020

Thunder in the Valley set up its drag racing ‘Christmas tree’ and starting line in front of Catalyst Paper for the 2017 races. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Thunder in the Valley has been cancelled for 2020. This time, it is due to the coronavirus pandemic and a B.C. ministerial order banning large gatherings this summer.

The Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association announced the cancellation on its website on Friday, April 24, 2020.

This is the second year in a row that the popular drag racing event has been cancelled. The 2019 event was cancelled after the AVDRA and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District were at odds over whether the races could return to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport, where the races had a successful run for more than a decade.

The City of Port Alberni had given permission for the race to run on Stamp Avenue in both 2019 and 2020, and with construction happening on San Group’s plot of land at the corner of Roger Street and Stamp Avenue, new ideas for public parking were in the works for this year’s event.

British Columbia’s provincial health officer announced April 18, 2020 that she won’t be giving the OK for large events this summer because of the threat of COVID-19.

“Realistically, we will not be having those big events where people gather together this summer,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

