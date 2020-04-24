Thunder in the Valley set up its drag racing ‘Christmas tree’ and starting line in front of Catalyst Paper for the 2017 races. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Thunder in the Valley drag racing cancelled for 2020

Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association’s beleaguered event won’t happen this year

Thunder in the Valley has been cancelled for 2020. This time, it is due to the coronavirus pandemic and a B.C. ministerial order banning large gatherings this summer.

The Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association announced the cancellation on its website on Friday, April 24, 2020.

READ: Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

This is the second year in a row that the popular drag racing event has been cancelled. The 2019 event was cancelled after the AVDRA and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District were at odds over whether the races could return to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport, where the races had a successful run for more than a decade.

The City of Port Alberni had given permission for the race to run on Stamp Avenue in both 2019 and 2020, and with construction happening on San Group’s plot of land at the corner of Roger Street and Stamp Avenue, new ideas for public parking were in the works for this year’s event.

READ: Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

British Columbia’s provincial health officer announced April 18, 2020 that she won’t be giving the OK for large events this summer because of the threat of COVID-19.

“Realistically, we will not be having those big events where people gather together this summer,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

RELATED: Port Alberni’s Thunder in the Valley drag races returning to Stamp Avenue


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto racingCoronavirusPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19
Next story
B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Just Posted

Thunder in the Valley drag racing cancelled for 2020

Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association’s beleaguered event won’t happen this year

Alberni farmers make urgent request for on-site slaughter during COVID-19

Meat plants and chicken processing facilities closing due to coronavirus outbreaks

Help the Alberni Valley News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

We are deeply honoured to be a trusted news source in Port Alberni

Port Alberni car enthusiasts cruise to show how much they care for frontline workers

Cruise for Care planned for Friday, April 24

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add size, leadership for 2020-2021 season

BCHL team has been busy with signings during the offseason

COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix encourage everyone to maintain a physical distance

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Most Read