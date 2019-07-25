Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine talks to media on July 25, 2019, as police continue their manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, wanted in the killing of Leonard Dyck and in connection to two other deaths in northern B.C. (AP photo)

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

RCMP, specialized police officers and other investigators from across the country were in northern Manitoba Thursday, as the hunt for two suspected killers from Port Alberni continued.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were last seen Monday in Gillam, Man., a remote town in the northern part of the province. They are facing one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Leonard dyck, a lecturer from the University of B.C. whose body was found at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake on July 19.

READ MORE: B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

McLeod and Schmegelsky are also wanted in the double homicide of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler, two tourists found dead after being shot near their van along the Alaska Highway, 50 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs on July 15. They have not been charged in those deaths.

RCMP announced Thursday that investigators believe the two Port Alberni teens are still in northern Manitoba, but have faced challenges in searching foe the pair through difficult terrain, thick bush and swamps.

Here is what we know so far:

Previous story
B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Just Posted

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

The Canada-wide manhunt for two Port Alberni teens suspected in three deaths… Continue reading

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in central Vancouver Island

Jesse Wayne Goodale has July 25 appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Most Read