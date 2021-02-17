Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)

Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Police are searching for witnesses to a tire slashing in Pitt Meadows where a child was still in the vehicle.

A local family – whose vehicle had Washington plates – went for a walk about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, in the 17000 block of Rannie Road, leaving their 12-year-old daughter behind.

Soon after a man approached the car, yelled expletives and slashed the tires on the driver’s side.

He then left the area in his own vehicle.

RCMP believe the Washington plates are what triggered the incident.

RELATED: RCMP investigating tire slashing in Pitt Meadows

“There are a number of reasons why people in Canada can legally have out-of-province plates on their car,” noted Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“While this vehicle did have Washington plates, these victims are authorized to be in Canada and are Canadian citizens,” she said.

The girl is traumatized and a car has been vandalized, added Klaussner, saying that it is important not to draw conclusions based on “what we think we know”.

READ MORE: Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

The suspect is described as around 5’ 8” tall with a large build, with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white and blue jacket at the time of the incident and was driving a beige sedan with a dent on the passenger-side door.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate this unknown man – including any dash camera footage of “an incident near a local dike walking area.”

Anyone who knows who this person is being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file number 2021-3150.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island woman needs a kidney donation
Next story
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features pictures from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre planning a COVID-19 art exhibit

Community Arts Council wants to see what local artists have been up to during pandemic

The proposed location of the new liquor store at Quality Foods. (SCREENSHOT)
New liquor store proposed for Quality Foods lot in Port Alberni

Virtual public hearing set for Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m.

Sylvia McNicoll is the author of more than 25 novels for young people. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Award-winning authors to read at Electric Mermaid in February

The live reading event takes place virtually via Zoom

Salvation Army Captain Michael Ramsey speaks at a networking conference on Food Recovery and Distribution organized by the Alberni Valley Community Foundation in Nov. 2018. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation accepting grant applications for 2021

$31,000 will be distributed to groups and individuals in the community

A leather firefighter helmet from the Alberni Fire Department, circa 1950, has been ‘adopted’ by the Port Alberni Professional Firefighters’ Association as part of a unique program at the Alberni Valley Museum. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni firefighters adopt a piece of their heritage from AV Museum

Historic helmet is part of a new Adopt an Artefact program

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Paula Charlie hopes a suitable kidney donor can be found in the community. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman needs a kidney donation

Paula Charlie hopes a match will be found

(Westerly file photo)
Tofino still pumping raw sewage into ocean, hopes to have treatment plan soon

Greater Victoria’s facility leaves Tofino as Vancouver Island’s last town discharging raw sewage.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

LSR members were assisted by North Shore Search and Rescue to extract a hiker who got lost in extreme winter conditions. (Faye Hjort photo)
Ladysmith Search and Rescue saves poorly equipped hiker lost overnight

North Shore Search and Rescue responded with a helicopter to safely extract the hiker

Earthquake Canada reported a small earthquake off Vancouver Island on Feb. 16. (Earthquake Canada image)
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Earthquakes Canada detected the seismic event at around 3:30 p.m.

Most Read