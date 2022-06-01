An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

The child was having trouble staying afloat in the cold water

A two-year-old child was rescued by an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer last week after accidentally falling into a Naramata lake.

The off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby at the time, took action and jumped into the water to save the infant when he heard yelling coming from the beach on May 28 at around 2 p.m.

After the child had fallen into the lake, one of her parents jumped into the water but was having trouble fighting the cold temperature and strong current.

“The officer, who’s trained in specialty life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake,” said James Grandy from the RCMP. “The officer was able to bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”

READ MORE: Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Oliver campground

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

Sunny days are back again for businesses feeding off Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail and the other attractions of Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim. (John McKinley photo)
`Life is getting back to normal’ for tourism in Tofino/Ucluelet area

Ryan Wong, the youngest member of the West Coast Rangers, has a passion for history. He set up his heritage encampment for a May 2019 rendezvous at the black powder range. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO
Port Alberni’s black powder Rangers plan open house

A search and rescue technician (SARTech) from 442 Squadron at 19 Wing Comox, right, helps an Arrowsmith SAR member secure an injured hiker for a medical evacuation on a logging road near Sarita Falls on May 22, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY AVRS)
Hiker airlifted from Sarita Falls after nine-metre fall

Two months of wrappers collected from Lauraleah Jeffery’s class at John Howitt Elementary School. (PHOTO COURTESY KAMA DAWN)
Port Alberni elementary school students take out the trash