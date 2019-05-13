One of the tonals stolen from the Comox Valley Disc Golf Club contained the ashes of a former caretaker of the property. Photo courtesy RCMP

Tonal stolen from Comox Valley Disc Golf contains former caretaker’s ashes

On April 22, Comox Valley Disc Golf reported a theft of their valuable tonals from a course located near Stotan Falls in Courtenay.

The tonals were permitted by 3L to be on the private property despite the fact they are not affiliated to the company. The suspect(s) broke locks on the entry gates to gain access and commit the theft.

Each tonal has been painted and is unique. One of the tonals carries a particular sentimental value due to the contents – the ashes of a previous caretaker at the property.

“The family of the previous caretaker is devastated that these ashes are gone,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “It is possible the thieves do not know that one of the tonals carries something so important. This is their chance to have it returned.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2019-5677. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/

Previous story
Self-described U.S. ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ faces federal charges
Next story
How to stop your child from falling from a window or balcony

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Lacrosse hosts novice tournament

11 teams competed from across Vancouver Island

Cherry Creek celebrates new park opening

The Cherry Creek Community Hall received a Co-op Community Spaces grant

Hot weather, brush fires could spell early start to Vancouver Island wildfire season

Coastal Fire Centre considering a campfire prohibition as soon as next week

Drag racers ‘blindsided’ by Alberni-Clayoquot RD’s denial to use regional airport

The Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association said it was blindsided by a… Continue reading

Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

Island Timberlands cites fire danger as reason to lock gates for Mother’s Day

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Fourth threat in a week involves two northwest B.C. schools

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

The world’s tallest gnome is apparently 16 inches too tall for new Island home

Galey Farms in Saanich forced to store Howard the Gnome

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Most Read